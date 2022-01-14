A Pro-Family Agenda for America Starts in California

If California's one-party failed socialist state benefits children this is the first I've heard of it. One-party elections with plenty of bogus 'harvested ballots' to ensure the Correct outcome, a lap-dog media that makes the Pyongyang press corps look like a salty band of freewheeling individualists, a school system run by a Stalinist coterie of teachers' unions who routinely kick back a chunk of their dues money to The Ruling Party (as do all the unions in the state), a bureaucracy that would make officials in the Ottoman Empire swoon with admiration of its sheer incompetence, corruption and lack of transparency characterize this clown-show of a state. This grotesque government rules over a state with the worst distribution of wealth in the country, the middle class leaving in droves as the wealthy elitists step around the drug-sodden homeless encamped on the sidewalks outside their $4000 a month studio apartments to lock themselves in so they can fill out applications for their children to join the children of the mysteriously wealthy Gubmint Officials in pricey private schools. All this hogwash proposed in the above nonsense article is like California's Bullet Train to fight Glow-Bull Warming (?)... $11 billion spent, not one inch of track built. That's Progressive rule in a nutshell; the elite fattens, the middle class leaves, the poor sit in their unfashionable inland hovels waiting for the next government subsidy.