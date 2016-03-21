Brexit’s Questions for Europe

Javier Solana believes that - irrespective of its outcome - Britain's in-out referendum on its EU membership will cast a long shadow on the future of the Union, posing "two important questions." Firstly, "which outcome Europeans would and should prefer." Indeed, some of us "have already written off the United Kingdom," saying a member state that lacks the sense of solitarity is not worth keeping. Solana makes the point about "whether retaining a member that is challenging the very principle of European integration would really be in the EU’s best interests."

Even if the "yes" vote prevails, there will always be those naysayers, who continue to clamour for more "sovereignty" and "remain convinced" that they would have been better off without the EU. Constant "disagreements" and endless negotiations with Brussels will dominate their agenda "for years to come." However disheartening the reality is, Solana warns us against favouring a Brexit, given the ramifications that both the UK and the EU will suffer. Moreover "it would also weaken the security, foreign policy, and international standing of both parties." He also points out how important it is that the UK - Europe's "biggest military power" - and the EU work closely together, as the current crises and security threats affect us all, and no party alone can't handle them on its own.

The financial crisis has already taken a toll on defence budgets across Europe, and EU leaders "continue to struggle to reach consensus on foreign-policy measures". A Brexit would "further reduce the willingness of EU members to cooperate, resulting in the deterioration of both their security and their remaining international influence."

Solana's second question - "Is EU membership worthwhile" - triggers soul-searching in the UK and the EU, seen as a seed of doubt sowed by nationalist and populist parties in people's minds. He says "centrifugal forces" focus on narrow interests "to the detriment of common action," prompting some governments to take "unilateral measures contrary to EU decisions."

He says national interests erode "the values and principles on which the EU was founded." Hence the 2017 presidential election in France and federal elections in Germany will be followed closely, because these two countries were the founding members of today's EU, and constitute the pillars of its leadership. Any "potential political boost to anti-European forces could have serious long-term consequences."

The author dismisses the blame that Eurosceptics put on the EU for its "myriad problems," saying they "did not arise because of European integration," and they will not go away, whether the EU "is united or not." Indeed, what matters is "how Europe responds to them. The rationale for integration is that collective action is far more effective than unilateral efforts." Before damage is done to undermine the EU, it "should be reaffirmed as an attractive political project" - making "decisive progress toward a more effective, more integrated, and more desirable union." Indeed, this can only be done with reforms.