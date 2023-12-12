SDRs Are the Great Untapped Source of Climate Finance

Excellent point!

In sub-Saharan Africa about 600 million people lack access to electricity. As a consequence they are barred from development and from taking meaningful action to cope with climate change whether it is desertification or deforestation or other threats resulting from under development.

IEA base forecasts for 2030 are that about 600 million people will still not have access. In the positive case where currently announced plans are successfully implemented over 230 million people in Africa will continue to be bound in a state of underdevelopment because they lack access to electricity.

Universal access to sustainable and reliable energy is the highest priority because that would enable development to address other goals. Given access to electricity sub-Saharan Africa would experience a surge of development with progress across healthcare, agriculture, education, and other human development.