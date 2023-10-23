Agree,



Big Tech cannot be regulated.



The Legal Reality is that in America there is not only "Free Speech" but also “Corporate and Academic Freedom”.



It is lucidly clear to me after seeing many articles about this same subject, that all modern thought is based on using other writers’/technologists' ideas from the past and building on them or explaining them in greater detail (reductionism). This is also true of science and technology – they are evolutionary processes, and the most effective ideas and methodologies survive while those that provide no advantage in competition are thrown by the wayside.



A friend of mine, a US immigrant from Belarus educated by Communists at the University of Vladimir Lenin in Minsk, told me, “You cannot keep ideas or patents proprietary for very long. They will be incorporated by others eventually, and this is a proven law of human nature”.



The above goes along with the theory of “The New Dialectic” (Monkey-See, Monkey-Do) which is neither Hegelian (synthesis) nor Marxist (intransigent competitive - revolutionary) that “Competitors adopt the superior methods of their oppositions over time and incorporate them into their own behavior as a primary means to their survival, in spite of copyright and patent Laws prohibiting plagiarism and even carefully guarded secrets to maintain innovated methodologies as privately owned“.



This is why “Education” is so important – to maintain a strong competitive society.



The contest between the "Left and Right" is relevant:



Centrist political dominance is still a possibility to supersede the contest between Capitalism and Socialism. (https://uscentrist.org/platform/positions/).



The only problem I foresee in establishing the Centrist Party (coalition of the "Center Right " and "Center Left") in power in America is that it will stiff-arm both the radical left and the radical right (radical Democrat Leftists and Republican Rightists),



The Centrist Party could likely prevail, but it may also incite a violent upheaval of the radical right against the radical left (which has already occurred on the streets of America between Antifa and the upsurgence of the rising Nazi Worker Class - Proud Boys - encouraged by Trump) against “Elite Rule” of the American "Deep State" that subordinates US workers for the superiority of Capitalist Elites in America.



Even so, I believe a Centrist Party could prevail (and likely will in the current revolution within the Republican Party in the US Congress), and that my predictive of the result of the revolution within the Republican Party in the House of Representatives will likely result in the political defeat of the Radical Right Republicans by the Centrist Republicans.



If the above does not occur, then US Democrats will become the dominant Centrist Party in America, and the Republican Party will be obliterated because of its failure to defeat its own radical Right Wing.