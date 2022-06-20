Biden’s Empty Inflation Rhetoric

I am so terribly disappointed in this administration. They don’t seem to have a clue. I was very young during the Carter years but I clearly remember the financial pain my family experienced as well as the worry about being able to afford what we needed. It feels like that all over again except now it’s me trying to figure out how to pay for everything. It is irritating that the administration keeps telling us we just don’t understand how good we have it. There’s tone deaf and then there’s delusional.