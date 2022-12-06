hausmann107+John MooreGetty Images_lac immigrants John Moore/Getty Images

Higher Immigration or Higher Interest Rates for America?

 and 

The persistence of restrictions on migrant workers and asylum seekers under President Joe Biden’s administration has exacerbated US labor shortages. The US must choose between a dynamic economy with lower interest rates and more foreigners, or a stagnant economy with high interest rates and fewer migrants.

LONDON – The US economy is demanding too many workers. There are about twice as many job vacancies across the United States as people looking for jobs. The unemployment rate remains at a historic low, and the labor force participation rate is on the rise.

Having many more job openings than workers has led to record-high quit rates and wage increases exceeding productivity growth, contributing to broad-based inflation and causing the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply in an effort to cool off the economy’s insatiable appetite for labor.

The Biden administration’s immigration policy has exacerbated these labor shortages, forcing the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively than it otherwise would. By restricting the number of workers, the administration is limiting the economy’s potential output and reducing the level of spending that is compatible with it. Higher immigration, on the other hand, could lead to lower interest rates, increased output, and greater demand.

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

YA-Magazine_Promo_Onsite_1333x1000

Secure your copy of PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2023

PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2023 is almost here, and available only to Digital Plus or Premium subscribers.

Subscribe now to secure a print copy of the magazine, as well as digital access to all its content, including exclusive insights from German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Nobel laureate economist Joseph E. Stiglitz, and more.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/xeuyNwU