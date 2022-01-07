The Power and Poison of MMT

MMT's main theoretical criticism of mainstream economics is that mainstream economics believes that governments suffer a financial constraint, i.e. their spending is limited by what funds they can raise by taxation and what they can borrow.



On the other hand, MMT argues that sovereign governments can also finance their expenditure by creating money ex nihilo and that the only constraint on government spending is the availability of real resources. Spending that consumes more than the available real resources will inflame inflation. MMTers profess that excessive inflation is to be avoided.



If MMTers are true to their word, then the ultimate constraint to spending is the potential to generate excessive inflation (however that might be defined).



The question then is, what is the difference in practical terms (i.e. the potential to debase the currency) between the financial constraint of mainstream economics and the real resources/inflation constraint of MMT?



I would argue there is none.



If all are believed, both constraints express the desire to not debase the currency (i.e. generate excessive inflation). In practical terms, there is effectively no difference in output augmenting policies that can be pursued by a sovereign government.



The main problem MMT has is that its most ardent devotees seem to think that money can be created ex nihilo ad infinitum. Devotees who believe such things do much damage to the credibility of MMT.



MMT also argues that a Job Guarantee Scheme would limit the inflationary consequences of money creation. These arguments are tenuous at best. How could maintaining a JGS at full employment constrain inflation?



Bill Mitchell, a major proponent of MMT, says he realized the potential of buffer employment schemes when he studied Australia's wool buffer scheme of the 1980s. The problem is that Bill Mitchell always omits to mention that the scheme eventually failed, has have most buffer schemes.



MMT also supports the notion that the Phillips Curve is dead. It cites as evidence the fact that inflation has been subdued for the last 20 years despite massive creation of money by central banks. It claims this is a macroeconomic miracle when in fact the subdued inflation performance of the world economy has been due to globalization which has destroyed the power of labour and has provided a copious and endless supply of cheap goods. Globalization has also been aided and abetted in containing inflationary pressures by the gross mal-distribution of income. So rather than commodity inflation, the world has experienced a period of hyper asset bubbles.



In recent times, MMTers have become uneasy by burgeoning inflation. To salve their position, MMT proponents have proposed the return of prices and incomes policies in response.



At least it can be said that MMT has more than dinted the prescriptions of mainstream economics, which is largely driven by ideology.