AI Changes Everything

"You ain't seen nothin' yet" in artificial intelligence. I have been saying that for years and it's still true. But we are starting to get closer to real artificial intelligence.



Things like Chat GPT are very disembodied. But already robots have been built that can do a pretty credible effort at playing soccer. That is what we really need to watch - robots that can move and learn and solve problems. That brings us closer to the day when someone will be able to say to a robot: "go and make another robot just like yourself", and it will be able to order the materials, consult the design, and construct a copy of itself the way a skilled human can build a machine. That will be a complete game changer.



That day will come. For as long as I have been saying this, people have been telling me that it will never happen, that robots will never be able to do whatever. Fewer people seem to think so now.



We need to think now about how to handle this. Human labour will eventually just not be needed any more. We need to think now about how to collect the income from the sale of all the things that are produced without human labour and re-distribute it fairly. It's not rocket science, but it will require many people to re-adjust their prejudices about the role of government and the need for everyone to work to deserve anything.