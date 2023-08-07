The African Union Should Prepare Now for G20 Membership

As more countries call for the AU to be granted full membership, African leaders must reach a consensus on economic issues, devise a clear plan for reforming the global financial architecture, and draw up a list of possible representatives to send to G20 summits. Otherwise, it will be difficult for African countries to achieve the hoped-for benefits.
JOHANNESBURG – With a growing chorus of voices calling for the African Union’s admission to the G20, that outcome looks increasingly likely. Many of the group’s most prominent members, including the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and France, have endorsed full membership for the AU, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed granting at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.
Senegalese President Macky Sall, a champion of the cause during his recent tenure chairing the AU, has rightly pointed out that the move is long overdue, given the continent’s economic and demographic weight. With full membership, African leaders can help devise a fairer and more inclusive global financial system and multilateral solutions to pressing challenges such as climate change and pandemics – to the benefit of all.
Advocacy efforts are still required to secure the seat, but it is not too soon for the AU to prepare a strategy to reap the potential benefits of joining. Such a strategy should rest on the following four pillars.
