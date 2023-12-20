A Year of War and Little Peace

The most surprising development of the year might well have been the barbaric response of Israel to the Hamas attack, by Netanyahu, that there is no alternative than to destroy the power of Hamas in Gaza and to neutralize or destroy its backing by both Arab and Iranian States (and, eventually the Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.



The US has problems with Israel, China, Russia and Ukraine, but under no circumstances does the US promote the idea that those who oppose American Power, and its existence, must be totally destroyed. The US proposition is always (like the Roman God Athena) a return to an equanimous Civilization. We cannot accept another "Final Solution", even from Israel. Perhaps Netanyahu must go.



Social Upheaval in America:

