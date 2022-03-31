Facebook

Will the Russia Sanctions Work?

Welcome to The Big Question, a new regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators provide compelling answers to a timely question.

The West swiftly imposed unprecedented financial, trade, and investment sanctions against Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. In a striking move, the United States, the European Union, and allies froze much of Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves, and further possible measures remain on the table.

In this Big Question, we ask Jayati Ghosh, Ricardo Hausmann, Harold James, and Shang-Jin Wei to assess the goals and likely impact of the sanctions.