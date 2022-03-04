Facebook

Turning Off Russia’s Tap

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the challenge for the West has been to end the war without intervening militarily. According to Oleg Ustensko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s economic adviser, anything short of a full boycott of Russian energy exports is insufficient. But Harvard’s Ricardo Hausmann argues that a punitive tax on oil would serve the same moral and political purpose, but with less economic pain for global consumers.

