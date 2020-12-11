 Skip to main content

Cookies and Privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. To find out more, read our updated Cookie policy, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions

peshkov_getty images_graph peshkov/Getty Images

The Sovereign-Debt Crunch

At their November summit, G20 leaders adopted a new common framework for restructuring sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis. Could this be the first step toward a comprehensive global resolution mechanism, and what intermediate alternatives might be feasible?

In this Big Picture, Paola Subacchi of the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute says the G20 initiative needs to be expanded into a common sovereign-debt restructuring scheme involving multilateral institutions. Similarly, Columbia University’s Willem H. Buiter and Anne Sibert of Birkbeck, University of London advocate the establishment of an independent Sovereign Debt Restructuring Mechanism with the aim of averting prolonged disputes over bond contracts. In the meantime, say Columbia University’s Joseph E. Stiglitz and Hamid Rashid of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Monetary Fund should buy back low- and middle-income countries’ sovereign bonds at significant discounts.

Moreover, progress toward a global resolution mechanism can advance important sustainability objectives. Former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shamshad Akhtar, Boston University’s Kevin P. Gallagher, and Ulrich Volz of SOAS, University of London propose that poorer countries receive debt relief in exchange for a commitment to align their economic policies and newfound spending capacity with climate and development goals. And MIT’s Daron Acemoglu outlines possible forms of debt restructuring and forgiveness that would cut off corrupt regimes in emerging markets and developing countries.

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. Daron Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu
  2. Shamshad Akhtar Shamshad Akhtar
  3. Willem H. Buiter Willem H. Buiter
  4. Kevin P. Gallagher Kevin P. Gallagher
  5. Hamid Rashid Hamid Rashid
  6. Anne Sibert Anne Sibert
  7. Joseph E. Stiglitz Joseph E. Stiglitz
  8. Paola Subacchi Paola Subacchi
  9. Ulrich Volz Ulrich Volz

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

https://prosyn.org/deQ7RNv;

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.