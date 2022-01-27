Facebook

Putin’s Poker

Amid mounting tensions, the United States and its NATO allies hope that further negotiations will prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which would almost certainly reshape Europe’s post-Cold War order. But while diplomacy may yet defuse the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brinkmanship has already succeeded in calling into question Western unity and resolve.

In this Big Picture, Nina L. Khrushcheva of The New School argues that the cycle of crises in former Soviet states will continue until the West starts taking the Kremlin’s security concerns seriously. Robert Skidelsky goes further, proposing that Russia renounce any territorial claims on Ukraine and Belarus in exchange for a Western guarantee that these countries would be barred from joining NATO.

But Sławomir Sierakowski of the German Council on Foreign Relations criticizes the US and Germany for signaling to the Kremlin – in a step he compares to the 1938 Munich Agreement – that a small-scale invasion of Ukraine would mean only limited Western sanctions. But Princeton University’s Harold James thinks that, if the right lessons are drawn from the appeasement of Hitler, another violent conflict need not be inevitable.

And despite disagreement among European countries, Javier Solana, a former EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, and former secretary-general of NATO, notes that no resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis will endure unless the EU plays a central role in crafting it.