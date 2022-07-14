How Bad Will the Developing-World Crisis Get?

The Big Question is a regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators concisely address a timely topic.

Every shock that has hit the world’s advanced economies in recent years – from the COVID-19 crisis to the war in Ukraine and the effects of Western sanctions on Russia – has hit poor and middle-income countries harder. Amid worsening food insecurity, spiking energy prices, and empty fiscal reserves, social cohesion is unraveling and growing political turmoil seems inevitable.

In this Big Question, we ask Mauricio Cárdenas, Jayati Ghosh, Kent Harrington, and Vera Songwe how the multiplying risks many countries now face can be mitigated – and what might happen if they are not.