What Harris and Trump Will Do

Right now (like Voltaire claimed that “All Movements go too far”) is the too-far movement of Neoliberal Capitalism (World Dominance by Western Financial Elites and their wars waged against established indigenous international cultures using their paid Western Soldiers to further their power over those nationalistic cultures it has tried to erase) to bring all nations under the rule of Western International Capitalism, which has miserably failed.



The US Military recognizes this reality. The English Empire, similarly, defeated by indigenous cultures of its former colonies much like the US Capitalist/Military Industrial State has been defeated in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, pulled back to ensure its nationalistic existence by reducing its hegemonic role much like the US is trying to do today. The loss of US power does not necessarily mean the dissolution of America – it only means we must use a similar fallback strategy like England did to survive as a nation. We are on the verge of losing socio-economic stability in domestic America as our retired Generals have warned – “Internal conflicts in America are now the greatest threat to our national security and our guaranteed existence as a nation”.



Very touchy politically, as we all know. “America First” needs to focus on the survival of the American nation, which is extremely complicated at the moment, with no clear political solution. Donald Trump is on top of this issue, but I just don’t like his solutions, and I don’t think they will work out for Americans because they are undemocratic and tend towards proto-Fascism. Most Americans want to preserve our historical concept of Democracy as defined by our Founding Fathers. The loyalty of the US Military to our current Government is now in question because of the decimation of the US Middle Class from which they are historically recruited. The restoration of the power of the US Middle Class and their Middle-Class values as the standard American Ethic is mandatory, in my mind, to preserve “The Nation”.



Sadly, most Americans have opted out of the political discussion in this critical moment and left decisions up to a “Higher Power” (that no longer exists in America). I consider that a total cop-out by [Apathetic] Americans.



(PDF) World Order:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/172xYMmCrc-nusnNWswmUJH1_emOTzt-5/view?usp=sharing