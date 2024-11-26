OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Interviews feature exclusive interviews with prominent leaders and thinkers on issues of global importance.
Europe in the Age of Trump
Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency has no apparent silver lining for the European Union, Ukraine, or the Middle East. While it is always possible that a black swan event will change today’s political dynamics, America’s friends and allies should be under no illusions about what the next four years may hold.
Irina Grudzińska-Gross:What was your reaction to Donald Trump’s second election to the US presidency?
Adam Michnik: I was mad at the whole world – really mad. I’ve been reading the twentieth-century American playwright Arthur Miller’s autobiography (Timebends: A Life), which unfolds against the backdrop of an America that I am very much attached to. But the America I saw after Election Day made me furious. And now look at Trump’s appalling nominations to senior positions. We’re going to have a tough four years, and then figures like Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will be there to take up the reins. Black clouds are everywhere – all over the world.