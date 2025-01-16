 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

bq trump institutions Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

Can US Institutions Withstand Trump 2.0?

From threats to pursue his “enemies” to an apparent commitment to cementing plutocracy in America, Donald Trump’s second term will again test the resilience of the US constitutional order. And this time, he has not only full control of Congress, but also a Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing his immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts while in office.

On the eve of Trump’s inauguration, we asked Daron Acemoglu, Bruce Ackerman, Aziz Huq, Alison L. LaCroix, and Richard K. Sherwin whether there are any institutional checks that can restrain his worst impulses – and if they can survive the next four years.

Featured in this Big Question

  1. Daron AcemogluDaron Acemoglu
  2. Bruce AckermanBruce Ackerman
  3. Aziz HuqAziz Huq
  4. Alison L. LaCroixAlison L. LaCroix
  5. Richard K. SherwinRichard K. Sherwin

To continue reading, register now. It’s free!

Register Now

https://prosyn.org/7om9tPT;

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.