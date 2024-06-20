 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

bp far right Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Far-Right Resurgence in Europe?

Many observers breathed a sigh of relief at the results of the European Parliament elections, because the widely predicted far-right surge did not dislodge traditional conservatives. But even if far-right forces do not dominate the next European Parliament, they have gained ground, particularly in France and Germany. Can mainstream politicians and parties reverse this trend?

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. PS editorsPS editors
  2. Sławomir SierakowskiSławomir Sierakowski
  3. Michael EhrenreichMichael Ehrenreich
  4. Zaki LaïdiZaki Laïdi
  5. Philippe LegrainPhilippe Legrain
  6. Soňa MuzikárováSoňa Muzikárová
  7. Slavoj ŽižekSlavoj Žižek

To continue reading, register now. It’s free!

Register Now

https://prosyn.org/ibew1re;

More
PS OnPoint

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.