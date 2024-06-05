The Road Ahead for Modi and India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won his third consecutive five-year term by a smaller-than-expected margin. But Modi’s personal appeal at home and the inroads he has helped establish for India abroad will make his country’s development one of the most important stories of the next decade.
NEW YORK – Though his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t roll to the landslide victory he hoped for, Narendra Modi has secured a rare third five-year term as India’s prime minister. It wasn’t an easy win.