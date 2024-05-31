haldar34_Alex WongGetty Images_imfworldbank Alex Wong/Getty Images
en English

Still Haunted by the Washington Consensus

The old, dominant Western economic orthodoxy had two decades of hegemony after the Cold War, and ultimately proved wanting. Now, global challenges – from climate change and artificial intelligence to the space race and pandemics – require us to address questions that had long been pushed aside.

CAMBRIDGE – In 1989, the British economist John Williamson christened what was to become the defining intellectual export of the era of globalization: the Washington Consensus. Initially a reference to the policies adopted to tackle macroeconomic turmoil in Latin America, the term quickly morphed into a canonical “ten commandments” of development.

For at least two decades thereafter, evangelists of the “consensus” – the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the US Treasury (all headquartered in Washington) – would preach the orthodoxy with quasi-religious zeal. The end of the Cold War meant that the gospel could be brought both to newly decolonized countries (as “development policy”) and to the post-communist “transition economies” (often in the form of “shock therapy”). The Western model – liberal democracy combined with free markets – represented the “end of history,” and since the West had triumphed, all that remained was to convert the “rest” to the one true faith.  

Three and a half decades later, we have ample evidence to assess the Washington Consensus’s track record. One clear takeaway is that its one-size-fits-all approach often amplified macroeconomic events (like the 1997 Asian financial crisis) and reduced developing economies to sites for sweatshops. These countries ended up in a race to the bottom as they tried to outcompete each other on labor costs – meaning lower wages and less occupational safety. Tragedies like the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013, which killed 1,134 people and injured another 2,000, became all but inevitable.

https://prosyn.org/jcxWD1d