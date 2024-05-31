Still Haunted by the Washington Consensus

The old, dominant Western economic orthodoxy had two decades of hegemony after the Cold War, and ultimately proved wanting. Now, global challenges – from climate change and artificial intelligence to the space race and pandemics – require us to address questions that had long been pushed aside.
CAMBRIDGE – In 1989, the British economist John Williamson christened what was to become the defining intellectual export of the era of globalization: the Washington Consensus. Initially a reference to the policies adopted to tackle macroeconomic turmoil in Latin America, the term quickly morphed into a canonical “ten commandments” of development.
For at least two decades thereafter, evangelists of the “consensus” – the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the US Treasury (all headquartered in Washington) – would preach the orthodoxy with quasi-religious zeal. The end of the Cold War meant that the gospel could be brought both to newly decolonized countries (as “development policy”) and to the post-communist “transition economies” (often in the form of “shock therapy”). The Western model – liberal democracy combined with free markets – represented the “end of history,” and since the West had triumphed, all that remained was to convert the “rest” to the one true faith.
Three and a half decades later, we have ample evidence to assess the Washington Consensus’s track record. One clear takeaway is that its one-size-fits-all approach often amplified macroeconomic events (like the 1997 Asian financial crisis) and reduced developing economies to sites for sweatshops. These countries ended up in a race to the bottom as they tried to outcompete each other on labor costs – meaning lower wages and less occupational safety. Tragedies like the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013, which killed 1,134 people and injured another 2,000, became all but inevitable.
