Diplomacy Could Help Revive Democracy in Venezuela

For the first time in many years, the Venezuelan opposition, unified behind one candidate, has a good chance of defeating President Nicolás Maduro. But the international community must help protect the integrity of July’s presidential election and guarantee a peaceful political transition if Maduro loses.
CARACAS – The upcoming presidential election in Venezuela, scheduled for July 28, is a critical moment for the country. If President Nicolás Maduro stays in power, and the political and economic situation remains unchanged, Venezuela’s migrant crisis – the world’s largest, with more than 7.7 million people displaced – will deepen, with significant repercussions for neighboring Latin American countries and the United States, where illegal border crossings have hit a record high.
