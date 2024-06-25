Encouraging Work Is the Right Policy Response to AI
Father Gregory Boyle developed the world’s largest gang intervention and rehabilitation program based on the belief that jobs stop bullets. Following his lead, US policymakers must learn to appreciate the broader meaning of work as they navigate uncertain economic waters, particularly the looming artificial-intelligence revolution.
WASHINGTON, DC – “Nothing stops a bullet like a job.” So says Father Gregory Boyle, a Jesuit priest and the founder of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang intervention and rehabilitation program. In May, Boyle was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. His belief in the importance of work offers lessons for economic policymakers.