If Democracy Isn’t Pro-Worker, It Will Die
Democracy is in crisis throughout the industrialized world because its performance has fallen short of what was promised. Far-right and extremist parties are benefiting from the fact that the center left and center right are now associated with wage stagnation, rising inequality, and other unfavorable trends.
BOSTON – Even if the feared extremist wave did not quite materialize in the European Parliament election this month, the far right performed well in Italy, Austria, Germany, and especially France. Moreover, its latest gains have come on the heels of major shifts toward far-right parties in Hungary, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden, among others.