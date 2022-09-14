Ukraine’s Coming Winter of Decision

It is not easy for me to make a critical comment on the excellent article of a veteran and highly respected expert. But I have to do it. Simply because it is not the winter of decision for Ukraine, but for the Western partners and because this is of crucial importance. For Ukraine, the decision has already been made and cannot be changed for several reasons.

First, pushing back the Russian army to the borders of 24.02.2022 is not enough. This carries high risk of renewed war of a better prepared Russia in a few years. This would be a Damocles sword hanging over Ukraine with a massive impact on foreign investment. A clear victory for Ukraine, with complete recapture of all its territories, will give Russian Bear the bloody nose it needs, demonstrating for generations how futile an imperial war of aggression is.

Secondly, yes, such a victory is possible. The steadfastness and courage of the Ukrainians astonish the world over and over again. And yet experts tend to underestimate them. It is time to take into account the iron will of Ukrainians to achieve victory. With the Kharkiv offensive they have amazed us how efficiently they can liberate their territories. The morale (conditio sine qua non) of the Russian army is down. Their troops are poorly equipped and fed as a result of rampant corruption. Newly recruited troops are thrown to the front after a week of "training". Outdated soviet tactics, generals without confidence in the lower ranks and vise versa, poor leadership so far. Yes, no doubt, the momentum is with the Ukrainians.

Third, the whole thing stands or falls on the support of the West. It is essential to understand that the war threatens Western democracies. So that they do not have to send their own soldiers in a Russian war against the Baltic states or Poland, they must now help the Ukrainians. The defense of all Western European states is directed against the Russian threat. This can now be minimized in Ukraine for decades. Therefore, the delivery of part of their military stock is in their best interests. This is the order of the day, not the consideration of what economic relations with Russia will be established after the war. Should Chancellor Scholz allow the allies to deliver their German-made heavy weapons (tanks and armored infantry vehicles) to Ukraine, a big step towards ending the war would be taken. At least Mr. Macron is no longer talking about "saving Putin's face“. But that's not enough. France and especially Germany are the ones who still have to "make their decisions", (Chancellor Scholz did it only on paper). USA, UK, Poland and Australia are leading the way. It is high time that Germany and France follow suit. Then the war can end much faster with an enormous positive effect on the whole world.