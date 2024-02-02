The Next Phase of Our Inflation Journey

Many MMTers insist, for obvious reason, that the latest bout of "transitory" runaway inflation in the US has mainly been caused by supply-side factors, such as the Covid-induced temporary shutdown of the global supply chains and the subsequent disturbance of the global energy and commodities markets as a result of the sudden breaking-out of some regional military conflicts.

-

The above refers mainly to real-economy Main-Street inflation in the US.

But, according to John Greenwood, they, using mainly the cost-push-inflation model, have had a hard time explaining the contemporaneous aggravated virtual-economy Wall-Street everything-asset-bubble inflation in the same country, represented by say the US's current massively-overvalued boiling stock market.

-

Only the demand-pull-inflation model, characterised by say Richard Werner's monetary model of disaggregated Monetary Theory of Money ------ MV = P(asset)Q(asset) + P(real)Q(real) ------ has been able to explain the observed economic facts that, after the US Fed's start of the latest round of Covid-induced new-money-printing unlimited QE, first the US's asset-market inflation cropped up after a shorter time lag of say 6 to 9 months, which was followed later by Main-Street inflation after a longer time lag of say one and a half years to 2 (or even 3) years.

The supply-side factors, which have tended to affect the relative rather than the general prices of only the related goods and services (and hence wages), had only made the real-economy Main-Street inflation problem worse, but shouldn't have been the main cause of it.

---

In recent years it seems that there've been (at least) 4 big financial bubbles on this planet :

(i) China's housing-market bubble,

(ii) US's bond-market bubble,

(iii) US's stock-market bubble (ignoring the bitcoin- and gold-market bubbles, if any), and

(iv) Japan's bond-market bubble.

-

The first 2 bubbles have recently burst.

What'll be happening to the last 2 bubbles remains to be seen.

---