The Big Picture

Before the recent European Parliament elections, polls and pundits were predicting that far-right groups would win a record number of seats, dealing a harsh blow to Europe’s mainstream political parties. But while far-right parties made gains, and Greens, social democrats, and liberals lost seats, Europe’s mainstream center-right faction, the European People’s Party, has maintained its dominance.
