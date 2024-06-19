Organ Donation Can Save Donors’ Lives, Too

Every year in the United States, about 60 children with end-stage liver disease die while waiting to receive a liver transplant. Living organ donors are not always saints, but their decision to save life can redeem their own, as the case of Jeff Ewers shows.
PRINCETON – Jeff Ewers is a sex offender. After graduating from Vanderbilt University with a degree in neuroscience, he was arrested for possession of materials showing the sexual abuse of children. He was sentenced to two years in prison. While serving his sentence, he read an article by Frank Bures about living organ donors. He began to think that this could be a way to give positive meaning to a life that had gone so badly wrong.
PRINCETON – Jeff Ewers is a sex offender. After graduating from Vanderbilt University with a degree in neuroscience, he was arrested for possession of materials showing the sexual abuse of children. He was sentenced to two years in prison. While serving his sentence, he read an article by Frank Bures about living organ donors. He began to think that this could be a way to give positive meaning to a life that had gone so badly wrong.