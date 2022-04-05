Why Orbán Won Again

What an excellent piece on Hungary that avoids the usual superficial demonizing of Orban as a "far-right" monster out of touch with "decent" European (meaning, anything that is EU approved) values. It is clear that the Orban administration's economic program isn't rightist at all. In fact it is very worker friendly, which isn't a virtue usually associated with the right. Neoliberal policies, and those who support them, don't mix well with people who have been through neoliberal "shock therapy." I only wish that other European countries would vote in politicians who share his economic approach and his confrontational stance toward the EU.