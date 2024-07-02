AI-Augmented Disinformation Is NATO’s New Battlefield

As authoritarian regimes launch disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Western democracies, NATO countries must develop a comprehensive collective-defense doctrine that treats the information ecosystem as a key front. The alliance’s upcoming Washington summit offers a unique opportunity to seize the initiative.
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s establishment, and it comes at a critical juncture. As threats to global stability evolve beyond conventional military domains, NATO must confront the barrage of disinformation undermining its unity and values. Specifically, member countries must prevent hostile authoritarian regimes from manipulating public opinion by leveraging technology to wage “cognitive warfare.”
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s establishment, and it comes at a critical juncture. As threats to global stability evolve beyond conventional military domains, NATO must confront the barrage of disinformation undermining its unity and values. Specifically, member countries must prevent hostile authoritarian regimes from manipulating public opinion by leveraging technology to wage “cognitive warfare.”