Nicaragua’s Downward Spiral

WASHINGTON, DC – Nicaragua continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. In May, it was reported that President Daniel Ortega had exiled Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe, and her family from the country. The ban is disappointing but predictable for a government that has become increasingly authoritarian, repressive, and paranoid, especially since mass protests erupted over proposed social-security reforms in 2018.
