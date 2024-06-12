Why Macron Is Risking an Election
Why would French President Emmanuel Macron risk holding an election that the far right is likely to win? Because he has been unable to govern the country for two years now, and because burdening an untested opponent with the responsibilities of power may ultimately redound to his benefit.
PARIS – Contrary to expectations, the European elections this month did not bring major political changes to the continent. The political balance within the European Parliament remains more or less stable, notwithstanding a slight increase in seats held by the far right and, above all, by independents.