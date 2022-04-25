Macron’s Win Is Not Populism’s Defeat

Varoufakis claims that "deal [is possible] between the United States and Russia that allows a neutral Ukraine to enter the EU but keeps it out of NATO." What world is he living in? Putin has made clear he has absolutely no interest in any such deal. Perhaps once the Ukrainians with NATO's arms checkmate or even defeat the Russian army, Putin might go for such a deal, but by then why would the Ukrainians want one. They wouldn't need it.