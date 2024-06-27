Assange Is Free, But Are We?
In the five years since WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was imprisoned in the United Kingdom, the world has been hit by pandemics, new wars, and intensifying climate disasters that cast doubt on our collective future. But whether the news-consuming public appreciates the dire nature of our predicament is another matter entirely.
LJUBLJANA – I fought for years with and for Julian Assange. But upon hearing that he has regained his freedom, my first thought was that he is returning to a world that looks – and is – much worse than the one he left behind. Pandemics, wars, and widespread ecological breakdown force us to ask the big question: In what sense are we who breathe the fresh air outside prisons still free?