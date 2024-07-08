Blame Donald Trump for North Korea’s Saber-Rattling

During his administration, the former US president and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un made significant progress toward resolving the decades-long conflict between North Korea and the United States. But Trump’s impulsiveness ultimately derailed these efforts, setting the stage for today’s escalating tensions.
WASHINGTON, DC – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Pyongyang, and North Korea’s announcement of tests of new missiles have raised alarms in Washington, rattled America’s allies, and threaten to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region. While this certainly is not the first time that tensions have escalated, the current turmoil can be traced back to the actions of one man: former US President Donald Trump.
