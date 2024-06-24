The Putin-Kim Pact Is an Opportunity for the West
The Russia-North Korea defense pact leaves no doubt about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to overthrow the existing international order. But the agreement could also strain the Kremlin’s relations with China, potentially disrupting Sino-Russian efforts to undermine Western unity.
MADRID – June has been a busy month for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a speech at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he outlined his terms for peace negotiations with Ukraine and proposed establishing an alternative international security system in collaboration with China.