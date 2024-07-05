palacio159_Morteza NikoubazlNurPhoto via Getty Images_election Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Global Implications of Iran’s Election

In Iran’s presidential runoff, voters will choose between two candidates on opposite sides of the political spectrum. The anti-Western Axis of Resistance will survive either way, but a victory for the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian could provide an opening to erode its cohesion.

MADRID – The first round of Iran’s presidential election unfolded with little fanfare last weekend. But as the country prepares for a runoff – in which voters will choose between the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and the hardline anti-Western Saeed Jalili – the world should be paying attention. At a time of deep tensions and shifting alliances, the results will reverberate across the region and beyond.

