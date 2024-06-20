Harnessing AI for the Common Good

In addition to protecting consumers and workers against potential risks, governments must help facilitate the development of artificial-intelligence applications that enhance public-sector efficiency and improve essential services like health care and education. States like California are leading the way.
BERKELEY – Much of the media coverage of artificial intelligence has focused on its potential negative impact. Science-fiction scenarios like the human-robot wars of the Terminator franchise and real-world controversies, such as the proliferation of deep fakes and OpenAI’s unauthorized use of Scarlett Johansson’s voice for its new digital assistant, have captured the public imagination, stoking fears of a dystopian future.
