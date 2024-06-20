mendonca52_Constanza Hevia H. for The Washington Post via Getty Images_aieducation Constanza Hevia H. for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Harnessing AI for the Common Good

In addition to protecting consumers and workers against potential risks, governments must help facilitate the development of artificial-intelligence applications that enhance public-sector efficiency and improve essential services like health care and education. States like California are leading the way.

BERKELEY – Much of the media coverage of artificial intelligence has focused on its potential negative impact. Science-fiction scenarios like the human-robot wars of the Terminator franchise and real-world controversies, such as the proliferation of deep fakes and OpenAI’s unauthorized use of Scarlett Johansson’s voice for its new digital assistant, have captured the public imagination, stoking fears of a dystopian future.

