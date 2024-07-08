Macron’s Huge Bet Paid Off

French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly and call a snap election now looks like a brilliant move. Although his allies finished second, the far right has been left far from power – at least for now.
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron shocked his country – and the world – when he called a snap election last month, immediately after his party was trounced by the far-right National Rally (RN) in the vote for the European Parliament. Aside from a small group of advisers, Macron warned no one, not even his prime minister, Gabriel Attal. Yet the move seemed carefully planned. And for Macron, it worked well enough, because defeat did not become debacle.
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron shocked his country – and the world – when he called a snap election last month, immediately after his party was trounced by the far-right National Rally (RN) in the vote for the European Parliament. Aside from a small group of advisers, Macron warned no one, not even his prime minister, Gabriel Attal. Yet the move seemed carefully planned. And for Macron, it worked well enough, because defeat did not become debacle.