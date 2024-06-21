What the Next EU Leadership Must Do

The European Union has been an effective crisis manager, but now it must become a major strategic player in an increasingly difficult global environment. Faced with the task of maneuvering between Russia, China, domestic populists, and possibly another Trump administration, EU leaders have their work cut out for them.
STOCKHOLM – Now that voters across the European Union’s 27 member states have elected the 720 members of the next European Parliament, the focus shifts to manning the institutions that will guide the bloc’s work and set its strategic priorities over the next five years. This process will take some time. But by the end of the year – following all the predictable parliamentary haggling and turmoil – it should be complete.
STOCKHOLM – Now that voters across the European Union’s 27 member states have elected the 720 members of the next European Parliament, the focus shifts to manning the institutions that will guide the bloc’s work and set its strategic priorities over the next five years. This process will take some time. But by the end of the year – following all the predictable parliamentary haggling and turmoil – it should be complete.