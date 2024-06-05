Europe Needs a Democracy Commissioner

During the European Union's next five-year mandate, most independent media will die, one way or another. But, if EU leaders do their jobs right, using all available policy levers to support the industry's transformation, many of them can be reborn in a more resilient form.
BRUSSELS – When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took office in December 2019, she established a “new push for European democracy” as one of her six policy priorities. After the European Parliament elections on June 6-9, one of the biggest threats to democracy still needs to be adequately addressed: the risks confronting Europe’s media sector.
