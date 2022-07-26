subacchi40_Antonio MasielloGetty Images_italy politics Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
en English

Will Italy’s Turmoil Push Europe Back to the Brink?

It would be wrong to assume that Italy’s current political instability will necessarily trigger a major crisis in Europe. But the risks remain acute, and a few key developments could yet cause such a crisis to materialize, jeopardizing the eurozone’s survival.

LONDON – Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s resignation as Italy’s prime minister has yet again shone a spotlight on the country’s dysfunctional politics and precarious debt position. But what implications do Italy’s problems and Draghi’s downfall have for the eurozone?

At 150% of GDP, Italy’s public-debt burden is among the world’s largest, and the second-largest among the G20 countries, after Japan (262% of GDP) and ahead of the United States (125% of GDP). Italy’s debt burden is thus up by about 50% since 1990, when it amounted to about 100% of GDP.

There is a clear link between political instability and the accumulation of debt in Italy. Between 1992 and 1995, when the post-World War II party system collapsed, public debt jumped to 119% of GDP. The problem is not just excessive borrowing, but also chronically anemic economic growth, with real annual GDP increasing by less than 1%, on average, since 1990.

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Project Syndicate Digital Premium Image

Subscribe to Project Syndicate

Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world’s leading thinkers, including long reads, book reviews, topical collections, short-form analysis and predictions, and exclusive interviews; every new issue of the PS Quarterly magazine (print and digital); the complete PS archive; and more. Subscribe now to PS Premium.

Subscribe

https://prosyn.org/9CLMLLx