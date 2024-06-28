The Dominican Success Story
The Dominican Republic is one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies, owing to recently re-elected President Luis Abinader’s technocratic approach to governing. His administration, which has outperformed the region’s populist governments, could serve as an example for other emerging markets.
BOGOTÁ – In late May, Dominican President Luis Abinader was re-elected with 58% of the vote, securing the majority needed to forgo a second round of voting. In addition to Abinader’s resounding victory, his Modern Revolutionary Party retained its overwhelming parliamentary majority, after having swept February’s municipal elections.