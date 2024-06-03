The End of the ANC’s Single-Party Rule

South Africa’s election has produced a stunning result, with the ruling African National Congress losing its majority for the first time since 1994, when Nelson Mandela led the party to its first post-apartheid victory. The ANC will now have to form a coalition government – and may never be able to rule alone again.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has just completed its seventh national election since Nelson Mandela’s post-apartheid victory in 1994. Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) had won the previous elections with comfortable majorities, from a high of 70% in 2004 to a low of 57% in 2019. Not this time: the ANC is now in the minority.
Over its three decades of political dominance, the ANC made some progress in providing social welfare, housing, electricity, and piped water to millions of people. Though its total vote had fallen in each of the last four polls, it had never declined by more than five percentage points. This time, however, the ANC lost 17 percentage points, receiving just 40.2% of the vote, which means it will have to govern as part of a coalition for the first time.
Before this election, the ANC controlled eight of the country’s nine provinces. The white-dominated Democratic Alliance (DA) controlled the tourist hub of the Western Cape, with its large mixed-race population, and had been making gains with the black middle class in the industrial heartland of Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has just completed its seventh national election since Nelson Mandela’s post-apartheid victory in 1994. Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) had won the previous elections with comfortable majorities, from a high of 70% in 2004 to a low of 57% in 2019. Not this time: the ANC is now in the minority.
Over its three decades of political dominance, the ANC made some progress in providing social welfare, housing, electricity, and piped water to millions of people. Though its total vote had fallen in each of the last four polls, it had never declined by more than five percentage points. This time, however, the ANC lost 17 percentage points, receiving just 40.2% of the vote, which means it will have to govern as part of a coalition for the first time.
Before this election, the ANC controlled eight of the country’s nine provinces. The white-dominated Democratic Alliance (DA) controlled the tourist hub of the Western Cape, with its large mixed-race population, and had been making gains with the black middle class in the industrial heartland of Gauteng.