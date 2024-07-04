stiglitz336_Justin SullivanGetty Image_bidentrumpdebate Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
There’s No Debating Who Would Be Better for the US Economy

After Donald Trump cut taxes for the rich, introduced new inflationary pressures, and mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden made the best of a bad situation and ultimately put the US economy on a much stronger footing. If American voters care about their economic future, the choice this November should be obvious.

NEW YORK – Something has been missing from the flood of commentary following the debate between US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. While voters’ judgments about a candidate’s personality and personal strengths are important, everyone should remember the famous dictum: “It’s the economy, stupid.” In the firehose of outright lies that Trump spewed throughout the debate, the most dangerous falsehoods concerned his and Biden’s respective economic-policy records.

