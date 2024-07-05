Biden or Plan B?
Following US President Joe Biden's startlingly unfocused debate performance, the Democratic Party is paralyzed. Ousting a sitting president would be an enormous political gamble, given the alternatives; but sticking with a stumbling incumbent might ultimately be even riskier for the party and the country.
NEW YORK – With the 2024 presidential election four months away, Democrats are facing a perfect political storm. President Joe Biden’s startlingly unfocused debate performance against Donald Trump has left party officials, major donors, and many of the Democrats’ likeliest voters calling for a change at the top of the ticket.