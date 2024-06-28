Rethinking How to Address Irregular Migration from Africa
Political instability, human rights violations, and limited job prospects are driving a growing number of young Africans to seek a better life abroad, both within and outside the continent. To reduce irregular migration, it is crucial to provide potential migrants with opportunities to improve their lives at home.
ABIDJAN – Irregular migration from Africa has been a growing concern since the mid-2000s and continues to dominate news headlines. According to the International Organization for Migration, 40,868 migrants attempted the dangerous journey from West Africa to the Canary Islands in 2023. Of these, 39,910 reached their destination, more than double the number recorded in 2022.