What Do the Midterms Mean?

Heading into this week’s midterm elections in the United States, many anticipated a “red wave” that would carry the Republican Party – led by its Donald Trump-backed candidates – to control both houses of Congress. But, while Republicans may well eke out a narrow majority in the House of Representatives houses, it was the worst midterm election performance in a generation for a party not in control of the White House.

In this Big Question, we ask Daron Acemoglu, Jeffrey Frankel, Teresa Ghilarducci, and Anne-Marie Slaughter what the election results say about American politics and the likely trajectory of US policy.