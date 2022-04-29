Life or Debt in Ukraine

This well-written and well-argued article shows how the international public and private financial community can engage in a sustainable debt structure for Ukraine. In several ways its debts resemble the debt situation of many nations in the global South where the ultimate choice comes down to life and debt.



As a sustainability sociologist of international development with a focus on the transformation on the monetary, financial, and fiscal subsystems of the world economy I have been advocating, for over a decade, a monetary pathway out of the present world disorder with its emergencies in climate, health, food and global governance. We can transform that human-made rule-based world (dis)order by basing the unjust, unsustainable, and therefore, unstable international monetary system on a decarbonization standard of a specific tonnage of CO2e per person with its digital currency of the Tierra that will be created, distributed and supervised by the UN People's Bank which is considered the Federated Global Sovereign Monetary Authority(Global Fed) of the 21st century.



I consider this Moment of Truth article a good reformist financial solution to the debts of the Ukraine (and many developing nations.) However, the world community in the global North, South and East and West needs to move away from the unjust, unsustainable, and therefore, unstable international financial debt-based system to a money-based system within a decarbonization-based international monetary system with its inequality-reducing fiscal system.