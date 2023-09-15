The Roots of Polish Populism

Interesting emphasis on cynicism as supporting dysfunctional politics, thanks!



A definition of "populism" would have been nice. To me, populism is connected with consuming capital as an economic policy: it's easy to do because you don't have to build anything, and it works great for a while but then crashes when the inherited assets run out. It's "populist" in the sense that the assets were controlled by the wealthy minority, not the population as a whole, even though the majority suffers when the assets are gone.



The authors seem to agree that this is a part of populism, since they write, "In the absence of trust, and when there are essentially only two parties, one promising cash and the other promising prudent reforms, Eastern Europeans will almost always take the cash."



If this does characterize populism, can the success of Poland's populists be identified as their ability, so far, to avoid an economic crash?



The authors also write, "The EU barely survived the Greek crisis."



The Greek crisis consisted of too much borrowing by some Greek banks (and too much lending by German banks), which then implicated the Greek government fiscally as it needed to support its banks. The crisis was drawn out because the European system had vainly hoped that it wouldn't have to deal with such a thing. But when forced to recognize that it was necessary, the EU created additional institutions and policies accordingly.



The value of the euro currency showed no sign of problems, and if Greece had wanted to have a currency crisis on top of its debt crisis, it could have had that by leaving the European Monetary Union without leaving the EU.



In other words, the Greek crisis didn't have to be an existential threat to the EU. Everyone knows, or should know, that European institutions will be built precisely as the crises created by their absence convince and force people to create them: the Monnet doctrine.



Of course, populists hate the EU categorically and will gladly say, "The EU is the problem — now what was the question?" But that characterizes the "post-truth" politics the authors describe and there's no reason to adopt the conclusion as one's own.